DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department is asking for help finding a man with an active warrant for sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping. Police say if you see 34-year-old Jerome Lekendrick Lucas, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Investigators said Lucas broke into a woman’s home in the middle of the day on Sunday, March 24, sexually assaulted her and stole her car. Police would only say it happened near Mississippi Avenue and South Monaco Parkway.

“Please note he may have changed his appearance since the photo was taken,” investigators stated.

Investigators shared photos of Lucas with multiple different hair styles and amounts of facial hair.

However, Lucas has distinctive tattoos on his neck and face.

He also has extensive tattoos on his chest, back and arms.

Detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit held a news conference Friday to release additional details of the investigation and their concerns about him being at-large.

“The nature of this crime, a burglary, a sexual assault, an attack in your own home on a Sunday afternoon, in broad daylight, is not anything I have been a part of in my 16 year career,” Lang said. “He is a danger to the public and we need to get him off the street.”

Investigators say Lucas has ties to Texas, South Dakota, California and Missouri.

“We’ve done all we can to apprehend him and now we need the public’s help,” Det. Brian Lang with the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit. “I don’t want this to happen to anyone again.”

Denver police and Denver Metro Crime Stoppers are raising the reward for tips that help located Lucas to $5,000.

To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line at (720) 913-7867. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for an award up to $5,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.