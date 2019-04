ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Arapahoe County is home to the best place to live in Colorado. That’s according to the website Niche.

Holly Hills is the number one neighborhood on its list. It’s located just northeast of Hampden and Interstate 25.

The neighborhood made the list for its walkability and high-ranking schools.

Besides being named the best place to live in Colorado, Holly Hills was also named the best place to raise a family and the best place to retire.