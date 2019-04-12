



— Fisher-Price announced Friday that it is recalling all models of the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper. Since the 2009 product introduction, over 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission previously customers to stop using the baby sleeper if their children are able to roll.

Fisher-Price also released the following statement:

A child fatality is an unimaginable tragedy. For almost 90 years, Fisher-Price has made the safety of children our highest priority. In recent days, questions have been raised about the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper. We stand by the safety of our products. However, due to reported incidents in which the product was used contrary to the safety warnings and instructions, we have decided to conduct a voluntary recall of the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper in partnership with the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Fisher-Price has a long, proud tradition of prioritizing safety as our mission. We at Fisher-Price want parents around the world to know that we have every intention of continuing that tradition. -Chuck Scothon, GM, Fisher-Price

Recall Summary

Name of Product: All Models of Rock ‘n Play Sleeper

Hazard: Infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Consumer Contact: Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or at 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4.7 million products

Description: This recall involves all Rock ‘n Play Sleepers.

Incidents/Injuries: Since the 2009 product introduction, over 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Sold at: Major retailers for approximately $40-149.

Importer: Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, N.Y.

Manufactured in: China