



– Loved ones of three boys impacted by a hit-and-run last week hope that a new photo of the suspect’s vehicle will help lead to an arrest and get the driver off the road. The driver’s car jumped a sidewalk before colliding with the boys, who were walking on the sidewalk on their way to play basketball.

“The more information that’s getting out there, the more we’re finding out about the car,” said William Piazza, the father of one son hit by the car and another son who saw his brother get hurt.

Piazza is stationed near Baltimore but his sons are in Colorado with their mother, who is stationed in the same state. He traveled to Colorado over the weekend to check on his sons but talked to CBS4 again on Thursday from the East Coast. His son Josh, 11, was hit by the car and sent to the hospital. He was released Wednesday but still have a long recovery ahead of him.

Doctors told the family they have to treat his injuries like concussion. The skull fracture requires the boy to avoid heavy activity of any kind, reduce his screen time, and avoid loud noises and bright lights.

“You just feel so helpless,” said Piazza. “I feel like I’m my son’s protector, not only could I protect him from this happening but I was helpless to help him feel any better.”

It happened on April 5 near Falcon Creek Middle School and East Orchard Road. The actual location of the collision was on East Fair Place just west of Fundy Way.

Colorado State Patrol says a van pictured by neighborhood security cameras is involved in the hit-and-run. Investigators and the family are hoping it will lead to more information to find the suspect.

CSP says the vehicle that hit two boys jumped the sidewalk before striking both of them. Piazza’s son and his friend were both hit while walking to a nearby school to play basketball. His other son wasn’t hit by the car but is still traumatized by the incident.

“A person that does that, has no business driving around,” Piazza said. “If you hit little kids and just drive off, you shouldn’t have a license at the very least, but you need to answer for that.”