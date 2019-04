COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire alarm went off for a crew of firefighters at an Adams County fire station on Thursday and the fire turned out to be inside their own building. One of their fire trucks caught fire at the South Adams County Fire Station located in Commerce City.

The firefighters grabbed their equipment and along with the sprinkler system were able to put the fire out.

One firefighter recovered at a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.