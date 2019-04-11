GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Golden are searching for a violent offender teenager who escaped from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center. Devon Brock, 15, escaped from custody on Thursday morning.

Brock was taken to the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles location at 16950 W. Colfax Ave. to get a state ID and Social Security information in preparation of his transition to a step-down facility set for July.

He was taken out of the youth services facility at 8:33 a.m. and his escape was reported at 10:17 a.m. from the DMV location near 6th and Colfax. Brock was last seen heading east out of the building.

Brock is described as a black male, 5-foot-4, 110 pouinds wearing khaki pants and a blue pullover shirt.

Police are actively searching the area with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Some schools in the area were on lockout status for about two hours during the search but the lockout has been lifted.

Brock is considered a violent offender and anyone who sees him is urged to stay away and call 911 immediately.

Brock was a resident of El Paso County and committed to the Division of Youth Corrections in June 2018. He was transferred to the facility in Golden in October with a mandatory release date of June 2020.