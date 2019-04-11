  • CBS4On Air

By Dave Aguilera

Denver (CBS)- The Denver metro area managed to dodge the worst part of the latest spring blizzard. Officially snow amounts for Denver wound up being minimal with 2.2 inches reported at DIA. Many other areas however, did take on much more snow. This did manage to bog down the morning drive dramatically.



Blizzard conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning East of Aurora and DIA out to Kansas and Nebraska where strong enough to force the closure of major roads heading east through Thursday morning.



Weather Watcher Wendi Oelke had drifts up to 2 to 3 feet in Peetz.



(Weather Watcher Wendi Oelke, Peetz, Snow)

While Weather Watcher Phil Curry had around 5 to 6 inches of snow around his place in Franktown.

Weather Watcher Phil Curry, Franktown, Snow

Conditions will improve over the state as the day goes on with just a few flurries.

Daffodils in Denver on Thursday morning

Another weaker trough of low pressure will swing through Thursday night into Saturday.



This system will bring in a chance of a rain snow mix Friday and possibly a few flurries Friday night into Saturday morning.

Dave Aguilera

