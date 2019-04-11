  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s House has sent to Gov. Jared Polis a bill increasing the number of locations where state residents who are in the country illegally can seek driver’s licenses. The bill would make the licenses available at 10 Department of Motor Vehicles offices by July 2020. Three offices currently offer them to new applicants.

Colorado first issued the licenses in 2014. The program is funded by fees paid by applicants.

Supporters say the program makes roads safer by licensing drivers and encouraging them to get insured.

Farming, dairy and other business groups say it benefits many employees.

By July 2020, DMV offices in Alamosa, Aurora, Colorado Springs, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Lakewood, Lamar, Montrose, Pueblo and Sterling would offer the licenses.

The House passed the bill 42-22 on Thursday.

Comments
  1. Glenn Rogers says:
    April 11, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    Why do they need a drivers lic.here if they are illeagle. Unless it is so they can vote for the cry baby dems.

    Reply

