



Mile High United Way is opening a new space dedicated to those who help others. It’s all part of National Volunteer Week.

The new TIAA Volunteer Center was filled with 100 volunteers on Wednesday. The nonprofit will use the center to coordinate, plan and conduct volunteer projects all year.

On Wednesday, those volunteers were working on seven different projects, including helping children taking standardized tests.

“The kits are meant to be success, not stress kits, so there’s all sorts of encouraging messages and tools that the kids can use to make sure their tests can go as smoothly as possible,” said TIAA spokesman Adeeb Khan.

