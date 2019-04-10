



When Tom Akers walked into Lowe’s on Wednesday, he walked past a line of snowblowers on one side and BBQ grills on the other.

“It’s nice, it’s frustrating sometimes, but other than that just going to go with the flow,” Akers said of the approaching big spring snowstorm hitting the area.

The massive change in the forecast has Lowe’s employees scrambling to make sure they have what people need in stock.

“I have sold two snowblowers today,” assistant store manager Allison Tomhave said.

Just 24 hours ago, employees were getting sunburns working outside cleaning up the garden center. Now they are shoveling snow.

Snowblowers and grills are all selling at the same speed because, after all, it’s spring in Colorado’s high country.

