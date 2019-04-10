



– The Colorado Rockies postponed their game against the Atlanta Braves scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The game was postponed because of the impending blizzard.

Game will be made up on Monday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 p.m. at Coors Field.

Today's game has been postponed due to the inclement weather. The game will be played on Monday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/fCpNK7rZe4 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 10, 2019

The Blizzard Warning runs from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday from the Palmer Divide north through Denver, Fort Collins and Cheyenne out across the northeastern plains. Wind gusts could reach 65 to 70 mph with up to 5 to 10 inches of snow.

The Braves won the first two games of the series in what was supposed to be their only visit to Coors Field this season. They open a series against Miami on Thursday.

Colorado has lost its first five home games and heads to San Francisco with a 3-9 record.