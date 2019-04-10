BLIZZARD WARNING5 to 10 inches of snow possible, with winds gusting to 70 mph
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies


DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rockies postponed their game against the Atlanta Braves scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The game was postponed because of the impending blizzard.

Game will be made up on Monday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 p.m. at Coors Field.

RELATED: Blizzard Warning Is Still A Go!

The Blizzard Warning runs from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday from the Palmer Divide north through Denver, Fort Collins and Cheyenne out across the northeastern plains. Wind gusts could reach 65 to 70 mph with up to 5 to 10 inches of snow.

The Braves won the first two games of the series in what was supposed to be their only visit to Coors Field this season. They open a series against Miami on Thursday.

Colorado has lost its first five home games and heads to San Francisco with a 3-9 record.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s