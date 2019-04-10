BLIZZARD WARNING5 to 10 inches of snow possible, with winds gusting to 70 mph
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Rapids, Seattle Sounders, Spring Blizzard


COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Rapids have postponed Wednesday’s match against the Seattle Sounders because of the impending blizzard. The storm is supposed to bring as much as 10 inches of snow to the Denver metro area by Thursday morning.

The match at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City has been postponed until Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Blizzard Warning Is Still A Go!

On the Rapids website is this statement, “A sincere apology goes out to both Colorado and Seattle fans for any inconvenience posed by this change. Ticket holders for this game will receive further communication from the club later today.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s