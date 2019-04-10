



– The Colorado Rapids have postponed Wednesday’s match against the Seattle Sounders because of the impending blizzard. The storm is supposed to bring as much as 10 inches of snow to the Denver metro area by Thursday morning.

The match at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City has been postponed until Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

On the Rapids website is this statement, “A sincere apology goes out to both Colorado and Seattle fans for any inconvenience posed by this change. Ticket holders for this game will receive further communication from the club later today.”