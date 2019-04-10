BLIZZARD WARNINGMajor storm is now considered a Bomb Cyclone
Filed Under:Bomb Cyclone, Colorado National Guard, Jared Polis, Spring Blizzard


DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard for Wednesday’s bomb cyclone. This is the second bomb cyclone to hit Colorado in less than a month.

An M973A1 Small Unit Support Vehicle , aka SUSV, clad in emergency lights and digital camouflage, claws its way through the snow at Taylor Park Reservoir near Gunnison, Colo., March 15, 2010. The SUSV, which is capable of traversing almost any terrain, is the primary vehicle used by the Colorado Army National Guard’s Snow Response Team. This relatively unknown asset can be used by the SRT to assist state and local rescue teams during nearly every type of disaster, state emergency or search and rescue. (Official U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph K. VonNida, Colorado National Guard/RELEASED)

The National Guard, about 50 soldiers officials say, will help rescue stranded drivers from across the state.

Colorado National Guard (credit: Rattlesnake Fire Protection District)

Those responding units are coming from readiness centers in Longmont and Colorado Springs. Soldiers will have two dozen tactical vehicles to use to help Coloradans caught in the storm.

RELATED: Storm Is Now A ‘Bomb Cyclone,’ Blizzard Warning In Effect

