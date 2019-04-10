



Gov. Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard for Wednesday’s bomb cyclone. This is the second bomb cyclone to hit Colorado in less than a month.

The National Guard, about 50 soldiers officials say, will help rescue stranded drivers from across the state.

Those responding units are coming from readiness centers in Longmont and Colorado Springs. Soldiers will have two dozen tactical vehicles to use to help Coloradans caught in the storm.

