Filed Under:Bomb Cyclone, Denver News, DIA, Spring Blizzard

DENVER (CBS4) – Not too often are passengers at DIA, well, MIA.

“If you were to ask me if the airport was open I’d probably say no because there’s literally no one in line,” said Adam Zutz, whose flight home to Minnesota kept getting delayed Wednesday evening. “The TSA people are sort of twiddling their thumbs.”

(credit: CBS)

A second helping of a bomb cyclone Wednesday all-but-emptied Denver International Airport. Blizzard conditions forced the cancelation of 755 flights, including Jordan and Sarah’s flight home to Tampa Bay.

(credit: CBS)

“Now we have a flight to Orlando at like 8:30 tomorrow,” Jordan Rees told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

Jordan Rees and Sarah Mitchell (credit: CBS)

To pass the time, the couple cozied up on the not-so-cozy airport floor and watched reruns of their favorite TV shows on their cell phones. They also reminisced about their special trip to Colorado.

“We got engaged,” Sarah Mitchell said with a big smile, showing her diamond ring.

Jordan popped the question in Breckenridge, surrounded by the Rocky Mountains and beautiful blue skies.

“It’s been beautiful weather our entire trip. We couldn’t have asked for better weather,” he said. “Then you come out here and there’s a cyclone.”

Spending the night at DIA in the midst of a spring blizzard is not quite how the soon-to-be bride and groom expected their vacation to end.

“It’s been a very pleasant trip until today,” Sarah said.

Yet the couple is holding out hope they will be home soon to celebrate their engagement with family and friends.

(credit: CBS)

“We’ll just go sit by our gate until 8 in the morning and pray that flight doesn’t get cancelled,” said Sarah.

Airport officials said airlines are expected to resume near-normal operations Thursday morning, but cancelations are still possible. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status with their airline before going to the airport.

