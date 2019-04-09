  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, Micah Flick, Thomas Villanueva


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs City Council has given city attorneys permission to represent the city, its former police chief and two officers in a lawsuit filed by a bystander who was paralyzed during a fatal shootout. The Gazette reports that city attorney Mark Simpson told the council Monday that the officers acted appropriately, and the city should be defended.

Scene of a shooting involving three officers in Colorado Springs. (credit: CBS)

Thomas Villanueva was injured in the February 2018 shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick and suspected car thief Manuel Zetina. Two other officers were injured.

Deputy Micah Flick (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Former Police Chief Pete Carey and Officers Kevin Miyakusu and Marcus Yanez are listed as city defendants.

Villanueva’s attorney, Brian Calandra, called the council’s decision disappointing.

A sheriff’s office representative could not be reached for comment.

Villanueva is seeking unspecified compensation, alleging that missteps by law enforcement led to his permanent paralysis.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s