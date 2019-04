LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – People in Lakewood will decide how many new homes can be built in the city. The city is having a special election on a measure that would put a cap on residential construction.

If approved, the measure would limit the number of new residences every year to one percent of the current number of homes.

Any new development of more than 40 units would need approval of the city council. The vote in Lakewood is set for July 2.