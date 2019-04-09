  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Bruce Deifik, Colorado Rockies, Ocean Resort Casino


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The former owner of Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort Casino has been killed in an automobile accident. His lawyer tells The Associated Press that Bruce Deifik was killed in a single-car crash Sunday while driving home from a Colorado Rockies baseball game in his hometown of Denver.

Paul O’Gara says the medical examiner is still investigating what might have caused the crash, including the possibility Deifik suffered a medical crisis behind the wheel.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – JUNE 28: Bruce Deifik, Mark Wahlberg and Jason Binn attend the Ocean Resort Casino opening weekend ribbon cutting ceremony on June 28, 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Ocean Resort Casino )

Deifik was in the process of turning over his majority ownership of the casino to New York hedge fund Luxor Capital at the time of his death. That transaction has not yet closed but is likely to be completed soon.

The casino is the former Revel property that Deifik bought and reopened last June.

By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

