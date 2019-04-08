'Take Each Game As It Comes': Rockies Ready For The 162 Game MarathonWith 162 games, not counting the 30-something Spring Training games and the playoffs, baseball season is the ultimate marathon. That means all the highs and lows that come with it.

Juwann Winfree: 'Any Team That Drafts Me Gets Versatile Receiver With Strong Fundamentals'Former Colorado Buffaloes receiver Juwann Winfree spoke to CBS Local Sports about his college career and his NFL Draft preparation.

Von Miller Reveals Which Prospect He's Pining For At Pick 10 In NFL DraftIf you’ve been wondering what Von Miller wants the Denver Broncos to do with pick No. 10 in the NFL Draft, the seven-time Pro Bowler answered that question over the weekend.

Drew Lock, Deebo Samuel Tour Denver Before Broncos VisitDeebo Samuel is expected to be chosen on Day 2 of the draft, for which the Broncos hold eight overall selections, including the No. 10 overall pick -- Drew Lock's floor.

Nuggets Sit Jokic, Millsap & Murray And Lose To BlazersThe Denver Nuggets can clinch the second seed in the playoffs with two more wins.

NHL Playoff Slate Announced; Avs Drop Puck Against Flames ThursdayThe Colorado Avalanche secured the last playoff spot in the Western Conference and will face the Calgary Flames, the best team this season in the conference.