Filed Under:Academy of Country Music Awards, Carrie Underwood, Chrissy Metz, This Is Us


(CBS4) — ‘This is Us’ actress Chrissy Metz performed ‘I’m Standing With You’ from her upcoming movie Breakthrough at the 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS Sunday night.

(CBS)

Metz was joined by country stars Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae.

Metz has showcased her singing ability on ‘This is Us’ but Sunday’s performance was her first live TV singing debut.

ACM Awards 2019: Full list of winners

US actress Chrissy Metz arrives for the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

