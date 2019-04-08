Comments
(CBS4) — ‘This is Us’ actress Chrissy Metz performed ‘I’m Standing With You’ from her upcoming movie Breakthrough at the 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS Sunday night.
Metz was joined by country stars Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae.
Metz has showcased her singing ability on ‘This is Us’ but Sunday’s performance was her first live TV singing debut.