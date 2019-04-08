DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver arrested the suspect driver wanted in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead on Friday night. The hit-and-run happened about 8:30 p.m. at 15th and Blake Street after the Colorado Rockies home opener.

The crash prompted a Medina Alert while police searched for a red Toyota truck with Colorado license plate BRI-869. Police found the suspect, later identified as Jerek Fabjancic, and vehicle in Lakewood.

Police say Fabjancic, 29, ran a red light at 15th Street and sped away from the scene after striking the pedestrian who was legally in the crosswalk at the intersection.

The victim was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center and pronounced deceased at the hospital. The victim has not been identified.