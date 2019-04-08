DENVER (CBS4) — A woman nicknamed the “Glamour Shot Bandit” robbed three Denver banks in two weeks. Now the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police Department is asking the public to help identify her.

The banks where the robberies occurred are:

Vectra Bank — 3600 Quebec Street, at 4 p.m. on March 22

Key Bank — 6405 East Hampden Avenue, at 4:26 p.m. on April 1

Key Bank — 3410 East 1st Avenue, at 5:05 p.m. on April 5

During two of the robberies, the suspect wore heavy makeup, large hats, gloves, and large sunglasses.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black female, approximately 5-foot-5, with a slender build. She is believed to be in her 20s or early 30s.

During the robbery that occurred on April 5, she displayed a handgun.

“Please be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspect’s description,” investigators urged. “Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.”

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).