Filed Under:Colorado News, Department of Motor Vehicles, DMV, Driver Licenses


DENVER (CBS4)– People waiting in line at the DMV on Monday had to wait a little longer on Monday morning. Colorado driver license offices were unable to issue driver licenses because of camera issues.

The malfunction was reported just after 8 a.m. Monday and resolved about 11 a.m. In addition to driver licenses, the DMV could not process or issue ID cards or instruction permits.

(credit: CBS)

Online services are still available at mydmv.colorado.gov. Those looking to complete a driver license renewal, requesting a driving record, pay a citation or another of the services offered are encouraged to skip the line and go online instead.

