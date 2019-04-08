



– People waiting in line at the DMV on Monday had to wait a little longer on Monday morning. Colorado driver license offices were unable to issue driver licenses because of camera issues.

The malfunction was reported just after 8 a.m. Monday and resolved about 11 a.m. In addition to driver licenses, the DMV could not process or issue ID cards or instruction permits.

Online services are still available at mydmv.colorado.gov. Those looking to complete a driver license renewal, requesting a driving record, pay a citation or another of the services offered are encouraged to skip the line and go online instead.