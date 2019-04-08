



– A wildfire was burning in St. Vrain Canyon in Boulder County on Monday afternoon. The fire was burning near Highway 7 between Lyons and Allenspark.

Copter4 flew towards the so-called “Tiny House” wildfire that was sending up a lot of smoke about 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Officials say, as of 5:50 p.m., the fire grew to 10 acres. More than 130 evacuations were ordered north of Highway 7 in the Conifer Hill area.

Evacuees are being urged to go to the Highlands Presbyterian Camp, located at 1306 Business Hwy 7 (Highlands Camp Road).

Highway 7 is closed between the 23 mile marker and 24.5 mile marker.

We are responding to the report of a fire near the 23,000 block of S. St. Vrain Drive/Hwy 7. We will post more information as it becomes available. — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 8, 2019

Fire crews from Allenspark, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyons Fire Department all responded to the wildfire.

Air support has been ordered.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.