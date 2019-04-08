Filed Under:Boulder County news, St. Vrain Canyon, Wildfires


BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire was burning in St. Vrain Canyon in Boulder County on Monday afternoon. The fire was burning near Highway 7 between Lyons and Allenspark.

Copter4 flew towards the so-called “Tiny House” wildfire that was sending up a lot of smoke about 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Officials say, as of 5:50 p.m., the fire grew to 10 acres. More than 130 evacuations were ordered north of Highway 7 in the Conifer Hill area.

Evacuees are being urged to go to the Highlands Presbyterian Camp, located at 1306 Business Hwy 7 (Highlands Camp Road).

Highway 7 is closed between the 23 mile marker and 24.5 mile marker.

Fire crews from Allenspark, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyons Fire Department all responded to the wildfire.

Air support has been ordered.

