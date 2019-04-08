



The dust has hardly settled from the 54th annual ACM Awards but it’s never too early to appreciate a music icon like Reba McEntire. McEntire is fresh off her sixteenth appearance as host of the awards and also took the stage to perform some of the songs from her new album, Stronger Than The Truth. A sixteen-time award winner in her own right, “The Queen of Country Music” took home her first ACM in 1984 and won her most recently took home the Mae Boren Axton Award in 2017.

Check out the video above for a behind-the-scenes look from CBS as Reba addresses the media following her latest ACM Awards performance.