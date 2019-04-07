



A 15-year-old girl who disappeared from Louisiana was found safe in Colorado. Police arrested a man she was with at a gas station in Pagosa Springs.

CBS-affiliate WAFB in Baton Rouge reports Domeanna Spell left her home more than a week ago with the 47-year-old man. Cory Disotell is described as a friend of the family.

Law enforcement says tips lead them to the duo. The FBI found them Friday afternoon.