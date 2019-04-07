Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, Colorado Springs Police, Robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Three robbery suspects went underground trying to outrun police in Colorado Springs. Officers spotted them in driving in two stolen cars and tried to pull them over.

The suspects hopped out and ran in different directions. Three of them squeezed into a storm drain which lead to the Citadel Mall to get away, but officers were ready for them.

“It was a tactical officer driving by and all of a sudden a manhole comes up out of the ground and here comes three guys popping out,” said Lt. Howard Black, a spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

No one was hurt. Five suspects were arrested in total — all of whom are juveniles. Police say they are involved in a weekend-long crime spree.

