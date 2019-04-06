



An 20-year-old man is in jail on a First Degree Murder charge in the death of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found in the back of his car last week. The man told investigators he shot the woman in the back of the head after she asked for his help dying.

Joshua Thomsen called 9-1-1 from a Walmart parking in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Colorado Springs Gazette. He told the dispatcher “I just killed someone….ummm…girl asked me if I would kill her.”

When the dispatcher asked for details, Thomsen allegedly replied that he met the victim after he got off work: “We met up around midnight. And we drove up to Eleven Mile Reservoir. And I made sure she wanted it, she said, ‘Yea,’ so about like … maybe 1 o’clock, I shot her. And then she is in the back (clears throat), back of my car right now.”

Fire department personnel that responded to the Walmart parking lot confirmed the woman was deceased.

The woman has been identified as 21-year-old Amy Shrieves. Both she and Thomsen are from Colorado Springs.

A friend of the woman told CBS affiliate KKTV that the pair are acquaintances.

Thomsen later told investigators he and Shrieves had been texting Tuesday evening when Shrieves said she wanted to die but wasn’t able to do it herself, and asked him to do it for her.

Deputies from the Park County Sheriff’s Office followed Thomsen’s directions to a campsite near Eleven Mile Reservoir and found blood and four shell casings.

Thomsen is is Park County custody at this time. He faces additional charges related to tampering with evidence and moving a deceased body. He is being held without bail.