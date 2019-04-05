JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Lumberg Elementary School in Jefferson County is using a “healthy schools grant” to bring fresh water to students. On Friday, the school unveiled a new water bottle refill station in the school’s hallway.

“It’s healthy,” explained second grader Thorn Owen. “It’s a great opportunity for kids to be hydrated, and it’s quicker than the old water fountain.”

Teachers noticed kids were more focused on schoolwork when they were hydrated, so they applied for a grant through the Jeffco Healthy Schools initiative to get the refill station for the school.

“We thought what is every kid had access to healthy water, how much would that improve their performance in school and have them ready for learning,” explained Jennifer McCabe, a 2nd/3rd grade teacher.

McCabe said that having access to fresh water will help keep kids hydrated and healthy. In addition, they hope that healthier kids means better attendance and focus in the classroom.

“The focus, and the gains and the achievements are not only increasing but they are owned by the students,” explained Sophie Schwedland, a Literacy Interventionist at the school.

In addition to the water bottle refill station, community partners are giving each students their own water bottle to keep on their desk. Teachers also taught lessons on the importance of water and making healthy decisions.

The Kaiser Permanente Workforce Wellness Program also helped to fund the water bottle refill station.