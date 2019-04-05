AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — An Aurora school administrator has been arrested after being accused of threatening the school principal with a gun on Wednesday. The action prompted a large scale police response and a full lock down of the school.

Online police records show Tushar Rae, one of the Deans of Instruction at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy faces two charges – possession of a weapon on school grounds, a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.

An affidavit shows that Rae allegedly pulled a gun on Principal Taisiya Tselolikhin on Tuesday. Principal Tselolikhin told police Dean Tushar became upset over testing that the school was administering to the students and about not getting the recognition for it.

Rae met Principal Tselolikhin in her office and according to the affidavit pulled a gun from his waistband and put it between himself and the principal.

Principal Tselolikhin told police he said, “Try and f*&^ with me. You shouldn’t have said what you said. I don’t want to hurt you, I’m going to hurt all the people around you.” He also allegedly threatened to shoot the knee caps of fellow school administrators.

No threats were directed at students, said a spokesman for Aurora Public Schools. But students were held in the school due to the lockdown past their dismissal time.

“He was placed on administrative leave promptly after we learned about the allegations,” said Corey Christiansen of the school district, without naming Rae.

Christiansen said the school went into ‘secured perimeter’ status at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, then lockdown at 3:50 p.m. Students are normally dismissed at 3:40 p.m.. They were let out when the lockdown was eventually lifted.

Rae is being held in Denver custody at the moment but is expected to be transferred to Arapahoe County’s jail. He’s being held on $200,000 bond.

Christiansen said mental health professionals and additional counselors would be available for Aurora West students and staff on Friday.