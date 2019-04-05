



– It’s a sure sign of spring: Bears are coming out of hibernation in search of food. In what is typical behavior for bears, it can sometimes catch humans off guard.

“Bears are going to start emerging from their winter slumber, and they’re going to be hungry,” said Jason Clay, Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northeast Region.

That’s why CPW officers are advising caution in the coming months.

“It’s normal for people to start to see bears and understand what they should do,” said Clay.

Clay adds that bears have an extremely keen sense of smell, detecting scents miles away from the actual object.

A Breckenridge woman, Cate Siegel, got a tough reminder of that on Thursday morning. She woke up to find her car had been rummaged through, and torn apart by a bear looking for a snack.

“I looked in (the car) and was like, ‘Oh, my God. What is going on? Did someone break into my car?'” Siegel explained. “It was all for one bag of gummy bears.”

Clay says these occurrences aren’t uncommon, and it’s important to keep your cars locked as a result. Siegel had forgotten to that evening.

“Bears are smart and they can open a handle very easily, so lock your cars, roll up your windows and keep those smelly attractants out of your cars,” Clay advised. “Sunscreen, hand sanitizers, food obviously, even empty wrappers. One time, we had a bear break in because there was bubble gum in there. Once they know a food source, they’re going to keep coming back to your house or coming back to your car looking for that free meal.”

If a bear does end up near your car or home, Clay says it’s important to be stern with it.

“If you encounter a trail or walk up to your car and there’s a bear in there, the big thing is don’t run. Stay still. Talk to that bear firmly. You can do some simple things to get the bear to go away. Take out your keys and ring it, if you’re at home, bang pots and pans, try to discourage that bear to stay away.”

Clay adds that bears can be just as attracted to busy areas as mountainous ones. “If you think you’re in the middle of town, it doesn’t mean that you’re necessarily safe. Bears can wander through towns and get deep in the heart of the city where you wouldn’t think you’d see one.”

From Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Tips on how to avoid conflicts with bears.