DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a sure sign of spring: Bears are coming out of hibernation in search of food. In what is typical behavior for bears, it can sometimes catch humans off guard.
“Bears are going to start emerging from their winter slumber, and they’re going to be hungry,” said Jason Clay, Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northeast Region.
That’s why CPW officers are advising caution in the coming months.
“It’s normal for people to start to see bears and understand what they should do,” said Clay.
Clay adds that bears have an extremely keen sense of smell, detecting scents miles away from the actual object.
A Breckenridge woman, Cate Siegel, got a tough reminder of that on Thursday morning. She woke up to find her car had been rummaged through, and torn apart by a bear looking for a snack.
“I looked in (the car) and was like, ‘Oh, my God. What is going on? Did someone break into my car?'” Siegel explained. “It was all for one bag of gummy bears.”
Clay says these occurrences aren’t uncommon, and it’s important to keep your cars locked as a result. Siegel had forgotten to that evening.
“Bears are smart and they can open a handle very easily, so lock your cars, roll up your windows and keep those smelly attractants out of your cars,” Clay advised. “Sunscreen, hand sanitizers, food obviously, even empty wrappers. One time, we had a bear break in because there was bubble gum in there. Once they know a food source, they’re going to keep coming back to your house or coming back to your car looking for that free meal.”
If a bear does end up near your car or home, Clay says it’s important to be stern with it.
“If you encounter a trail or walk up to your car and there’s a bear in there, the big thing is don’t run. Stay still. Talk to that bear firmly. You can do some simple things to get the bear to go away. Take out your keys and ring it, if you’re at home, bang pots and pans, try to discourage that bear to stay away.”
Clay adds that bears can be just as attracted to busy areas as mountainous ones. “If you think you’re in the middle of town, it doesn’t mean that you’re necessarily safe. Bears can wander through towns and get deep in the heart of the city where you wouldn’t think you’d see one.”
From Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Tips on how to avoid conflicts with bears.
- Keep garbage in a well-secured enclosure and only put out garbage on the morning of pickup; bring in empty cans back inside before dark.
- Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster. These are available online or from your trash hauler.
- Clean all garbage cans regularly to keep them odor free. The scent of ammonia can deter bears.
- Take down all bird feeders by April 15 bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts. Birds don’t need to be fed during the spring and summer. Hang feeders again in mid-November.
- Don’t leave pet food or stock feed outside never provide food sources for any wildlife.
- Keep garage doors and windows closed and locked, especially between dusk and dawn.
- Don’t leave attractants such as snacks, food wrappers, gum, or even scented hand lotions in your car; and always lock vehicle doors.
- Use bear boxes or bear-proof containers for food and scented items when camping.
- Don’t leave food outside while camping. If bear boxes aren’t available local all food in a vehicle.
- Review CPW’s Bearproofing Your Home Fact Sheet and conduct a home audit to be sure you are not attracting bears to your property.
- Talk to your neighbors and kids about being bear aware.
- For more information about Living with Bears in Colorado, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/bears.