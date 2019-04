ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews in Arapahoe County will be making repairs to a water main likely for the next couple of days. The water main broke on Wednesday evening at Yosemite and Mineral.

The repairs are expected to continue for a few more days on Yosemite between Dry Creek and County Line Road.

South Metro Fire Rescue says there was a lot of damage to the road.