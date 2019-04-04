DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is working to make good on a campaign promise to reduce the cost of health care for Coloradans. On Thursday, he outlined his road map to reach that goal.



It involves using technology to lower costs as well as passing new laws that address a number of issues including transparency in hospital pricing.

Polis also says that’s the key to lower consumer prices.

“Lower the cost of prescription drugs by importing safe, prescription medication from Canada, often made in the same facility, the same factory, and yet Americans are paying three, four, five times as much for the same prescription drug. That needs to end in Colorado,” said Polis.

He also says the state will work on programs that improve health by changing behaviors, like teaching children about healthy foods.