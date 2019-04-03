  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Flags are lowered across Colorado as the body of a Fort Carson soldier killed in Afghanistan is returned to his home state. The body of 33-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay of Cortez is set to arrive in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Gov. Jared Polis has ordered that United States and Colorado flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff through Tuesday, when a memorial service will be held at Fort Carson.

Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay (credit: CBS)

Lindsay, a member of the Second Battalion of the 10th Special Forces Group, died on March 22 as a result of injuries he suffered during combat operations in Kunduz Province. Another Fort Carson soldier, Spc. Joseph P. Collette, 29, of Lancaster, Ohio, was also killed.

Lindsay is survived by a wife and four daughters.

