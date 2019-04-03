



When an NFL player comes to visit you in the hospital, you know it’s going to be a good day.

“Got your footballs? You guys ready to go?” Uchenna Nwosu, a linebacker for the LA Chargers, asked kids Wednesday afternoon.

The linebacker traveled from California to Colorado just to visit kids at the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes in Aurora.

“A couple of my family members have been affected by diabetes, so it’s something that’s very true to my heart,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

More than a visit, Uchenna went to the clinic to give kids a break from their often difficult days with type 1 diabetes.

“I feel like it’s really important to just get their mind off of what they’re going through,” he said. “Give them a sense of peace, a sense of fun, a sense of laughter. Ultimately just have fun and put a smile on their face.”

To do just that, Uchenna took a group of kids out of the clinic and onto the field. They played catch, ran routes and there was no shortage of smiles.

“It’s fun to catch the ball, or at least try,” 12-year-old Corinne Watne said with a laugh.

Corinne said living with type 1 diabetes can be tough, especially for kids.

“Just the blood sugars affect how you feel because it’s your blood,” she explained. “The injections are hard every day. Type 1 diabetes is incurable and it’s not caused by diet and exercise.”

Not everyone understands the condition, Corinne went on, adding she appreciated Uchenna could relate to what she and the other kids at the game are going through.

“He really made the kids feel important and that helped,” she said.

Not only was the game a welcome escape for kids living with type 1 diabetes, it was an exciting day for their families, too.

“It’s just an extension of hope,” Valerie Watne, Corinne’s mom, said. “It makes [Corinne] feel normal. She doesn’t have to worry about her pump that’s on her side or her CGM on her arm because everybody has it.”

Even though Uchenna is a big rival of Broncos Country, Valerie said his visit was incredibly special.

“Today we are Chargers fans,” she said with a laugh.

For Wednesday’s game, however, teams didn’t matter. It was about showing no matter what health battles kids face, nothing will slow them down.

“Type 1 diabetes doesn’t stop us,” Corinne said. “We can do whatever we want.”

The Childhood Diabetes Foundation joined forces with Uchenna to help tackle type 1 diabetes and find a cure. Uchenna said he is dedicated to educating others about diabetes and bringing smiles to families’ faces along the way.

“It’s a humbling experience,” he said.

