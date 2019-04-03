



– Mark your calendars, Tube to Work Day has been scheduled in Boulder.

The annual tradition attracts hundreds of adventurous workers taking Boulder Creek to work. This year’s event will be July 12.

Online registration opens Friday. While it does not cost anything to participate, tubers need to sign a waiver. Helmets and closed-toed shoes are required, and tubers must bring their own tubes.

The fun starts at Eben G. Fine Park. Breakfast and live music will be provided at Central Park, after the Broadway underpass.

LINK: Tube To Work Day 2019