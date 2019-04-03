



– The controversial bill that will overhaul the oil and gas industry in Colorado has passed the state Senate after lawmakers approved changes by the state House. The bill was passed on Wednesday morning.

The bill, called Protect Public Welfare Oil And Gas Operations, would let local governments regulate the location of wells. It would also mandate that state regulators emphasize public safety over promoting oil and gas production.

The bill is supported by Gov. Jared Polis and he is expected to sign it.

In November, voters rejected a ballot measure that would have kept new wells 2,500 feet from homes and schools, up from the current 500 feet.