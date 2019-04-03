



A “Night at the Museum” can be more than a movie for one lucky winner. Airbnb is giving away a one night’s stay at the Louvre in Paris.

The contest celebrates 30 years of the iconic pyramid.

The winner and a guest will get to spend the night next to the Mona Lisa and other famous works of art.

To win, you have to answer the question “why would you be the perfect guest for Mona Lisa?”

Answers can be submitted through April 12.

LINK: A Night At The Louvre