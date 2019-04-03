  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Airbnb, Musee du Louvre, Paris News


(CBS4) – A “Night at the Museum” can be more than a movie for one lucky winner. Airbnb is giving away a one night’s stay at the Louvre in Paris.

The contest celebrates 30 years of the iconic pyramid.

Workers apply pieces of the new art work by French contemporary artist and photographer Jean Rene, aka JR, in the main courtyard Cour Napoleon of the Louvre Museum in Paris on March 27, 2019, for the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Louvre Pyramid. – Chinese born US architect Ieoh Ming Pei’s pyramid celebrates its 30th anniversary this month. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) / Getty Images)

The winner and a guest will get to spend the night next to the Mona Lisa and other famous works of art.

To win, you have to answer the question “why would you be the perfect guest for Mona Lisa?”

Answers can be submitted through April 12.

LINK: A Night At The Louvre

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s