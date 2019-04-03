



– A sculptor in Loveland has taken on a monumental task. She needs an act of Congress to get her latest work of art prominently displayed in Washington, DC.

For Jane DeDecker this is about women and the fight for equal rights.

“Just honoring these women and using my craft to honor them,” DeDecker told a crowd gathered in her Loveland studio.

Women are the focus of her latest sculpture. It includes six women, all forces behind women’s suffrage and women’s rights. Susan B. Anthony and Ida B. Wells are among them.

There are trailblazers on the bottom tier.

“Who envisioned the right to vote but never had the opportunity,” said DeDecker.

The next generation is above.

“On the shoulders of giants rising from their wisdom,” the sculptor explained.

The passion for her project is obvious in DeDecker’s description. She wants the piece she calls, “Every Word We Utter” to stand 20 feet high.

“It needs to be this scale, because this is a monumental accomplishment for women,” DeDecker said.

And a move is underway to actually make it a monument in Washington, DC.

“We just believe in it,” said DeDecker.

At a recent open house, it wasn’t hard to mold others into believers.

“We think that Jane’s work is very special,” said Elaine Eastman.

“She’s got all generations and lots of ethnic diversity. It’s just a lovely, lovely piece of art,” said Karen Danbom.

There needs to be an act of Congress and a signature from the president to install the piece in DC. Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat, has introduced a bill in the House.

The push is to have the sculpture in place by August 2020, the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

The hope is it will be in a prominent place, inspiring women to continue the push for equality.

LINK: Every Word We Utter