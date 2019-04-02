



– As colleges and universities compete to be the champion of March Madness, one survey found which institutions are the brainiest. A college in Golden broke the top 5.

The Colorado School of Mines (4th place) beat out Harvard (5th place) for smartest students in the country.

Lumosity, a digital brain training tool, is behind the list. They compiled results from students who used Lumosity games online.

“The list includes only institutions with at least 50 users who met the inclusion criteria; this eliminated a few highly ranked schools, such as Cal Tech,” Lumosity’s blog stated.

Dartmouth College, Carnegie Mellon University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology all beat the School of Mines.