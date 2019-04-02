  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brainiest Colleges, Colorado School Of Mines, Lumosity


GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – As colleges and universities compete to be the champion of March Madness, one survey found which institutions are the brainiest. A college in Golden broke the top 5.

The Colorado School of Mines (4th place) beat out Harvard (5th place) for smartest students in the country.

(credit: CBS)

Lumosity, a digital brain training tool, is behind the list. They compiled results from students who used Lumosity games online.

“The list includes only institutions with at least 50 users who met the inclusion criteria; this eliminated a few highly ranked schools, such as Cal Tech,” Lumosity’s blog stated.

Dartmouth College, Carnegie Mellon University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology all beat the School of Mines.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s