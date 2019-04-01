DENVER (CBS4/AP) – A technical outage is impacting major airlines Monday morning and causing flight delays that may impact travel. At Denver International Airport the impact appears to be biggest for Southwest Airlines customers. Flights arriving at DIA are being delayed by approximately 20 minutes.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that several airlines were dealing with computer issues. The agency recommended people contact their airline directly for flight information and updates.

Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said there was an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Southwest said it lifted an internal ground stop at 5:05 a.m. that had been implemented for about 40 minutes. The airline anticipated scattered delays and said that travelers should check its website for the latest updates on specific flights.

Delta said some of its flights were impacted.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)