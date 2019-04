ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are busy making sure cow elk are being tracked in the Estes Valley. The agency posted video of officers putting GPS collars on some cow elk last week.

The data from the collars will show their migration patters throughout the year, as well as better monitor local elk population.

Officers say the cow elk in the video is older than 10 years old and is in good health.