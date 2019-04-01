COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs posted some heart-wrenching video of one of their African elephants having a hard time. Malaika couldn’t get up after laying down on her side.

The 33-year-old elephant was found in the predicament during an overnight check at around 5 a.m. Zoo officials say if an elephant is down for too long, it can stress out her internal organs and could lead to death.

Zoo experts and firefighters rushed in to get a belt around Malaika to hoist her up. The plan worked, and her care team has been keeping a close eye on her.

The zoo says she has a bad right leg, which is getting worse with age. They also say Malaika had to be rescued once before on Jan. 1 of 2018.

Officials say Malaika is drinking, eating and taking her medicine.