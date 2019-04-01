DENVER (CBS4) – Local hospitals are reminding everyone about the importance of organ donation. There are nearly 2,000 Coloradans waiting for a life-saving transplant.

Presbyterian St. Luke’s Transplant center put up “Donate Life” flags and will also have different light displays in green and blue this month at its location on 19th Avenue.

The flags show appreciation for those who have signed up to become organ, eye and tissue donors.

Bruce and Sherri Wolin shared their story of Bruce receiving a kidney because of his wife.

“It saved both of our lives. It saved Bruce’s literally, but it saved mine also from seeing my husband fade away from me to being able to have a life again,” Sherri said.

April is also Donate Life Month.