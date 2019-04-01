



Two of Colorado’s zoos are again in the running to be named the best zoo in North America. USA Today is holding its annual Reader’s Choice 10Best contest.

The Denver Zoo and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are among 20 other zoos in the contest, all of which are Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited.

The publication asked travel experts to nominate their favorite zoos that excel in animal care and enrichment and provide “meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors.”

The public can vote once per day for their favorite zoo until Monday, April 22 at noon.

The top 10 winning zoos will be announced on May 3.

LINK: USA Today 10Best Zoos