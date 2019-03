GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Denver firefighter fell through a roof of an apartment building while fighting a fire. It happened at the Cherry Creek Abbey Apartments on South Dahlia Street in Glendale.

Residents rushed out as flames flared out of the three story building. The firefighter fell to the third floor.

He was hospitalized with a shoulder injury, but he’s now released.

It’s not clear what started the fire.