FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Fort Collins say a 22-year-old man died in a crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at South College Avenue and Victoria Drive.

Investigators say the man, driving a Toyota Tacoma, crashed into a guard rail. He died at the scene.

They are now looking into whether drugs, alcohol or speed played as factors.

Anyone with additional information, who has not spoken to police, should contact Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.