LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A physician for the Colorado Eagles, Colorado’s minor league hockey team, has passed away. The body of Dr. Daniel Jinich, 65, was found at the base of a cliff near Horsetooth Reservoir.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office says Jinich died of blunt force head injuries from a fall of about 75 feet off the cliff on Thursday. The sheriff’s office is calling it an unattended death.

“He served as the family physician to dozens of our players, our staff and their children and we have always considered him a vital member of our team. We join with his family in mourning his loss and in remembering the legacy of kindness, humor and wisdom that he leaves behind,” the team stated on social media.

Jinich spent 16 years with the team.

They plan to honor him with a moment of silence prior to the start of the team’s next home game on Friday, April 12.