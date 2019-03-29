



– From the raciest new cars to a traveling marketplace, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.

The Market Beautiful

If you’re looking for something one-of-a-kind, head to the National Western Complex this weekend for The Market Beautiful. It’s a traveling market with vendors from Colorado, and surrounding states, selling unique antiques. Tickets start at $7 dollars.

The Denver Auto Show

The Denver Auto Show is getting into gear for the weekend. Head to the Colorado Convention Center to explore hundreds of the world’s latest and greatest vehicles. Tickets are $14 for adults, and $7 for children. Kids 6 and under are free.

“Hello, Dolly!” at the DCPA

The Tony Award-winning musical “Hello, Dolly!” hits the Buell Theatre stage. Broadway legend Betty Buckley stars in the hit show. Performances run now through next weekend. Tickets start at $45.

The Winter Park Express

All aboard the winter park express! This is the final weekend to take the train from Denver’s Union Station to the base of Winter Park Resort. Ride the rail Saturday or Sunday for the last time this ski season. Tickets start at $39 one-way.