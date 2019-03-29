



— An 800-pound model of NASA’s InSight Lander is now on display at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science in the Space Odyssey exhibit.

140 million miles from Earth, its twin is investigating the surface of Mars. Meanwhile, the replica has begun a traveling U.S. museum tour, with Denver as the first stop.

The exhibit features family-friendly, hands-on activities, including an interactive component that is similar to one of the actual instruments on the lander that measures Mars’ seismic activity. It’s called a seismometer. Guests can jump on the platform and see the instrument’s readout on a screen near the model.

It is on display through July, and there is plenty of time to check it out if you haven’t yet.

For more information on how to purchase tickets and see the replica for yourself, click here: www.dmns.org/

The actual InSight Lander was built by Lockheed Martin at their labs in Centennial and launched May 5. InSight will spend two years investigating the interior where the building blocks below the planet’s surface that recorded its history.

