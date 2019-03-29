



— A fire broke out early Friday morning the same apartment complex that was severely damaged by an explosion last summer . The brick complex at Santa Fe and 4th has been been abandoned since the explosion in August 2018 that injured multiple people. No injuries were reported from Friday’s fire.

Pictures tweeted by the Denver Fire Department showed flames and smoke coming from the roof of 374 Santa Fe Drive.

“This will take time as fire is hidden in pockets & voids,” fire officials tweeted.

Crews were still spraying down what was left of the building at 9 a.m.

Santa Fe was closed as investigators worked to determine what caused the fire.

Greg Pixley with Denver Fire said it would be “a while” before they know what happened.

“That place is still in such disarray, it’s unsafe,” Pixley told CBS4.

On Aug. 14, 2018, nine people were injured — one critically — in a large explosion at the building.

One person was trapped and had to be rescued by emergency crews.

Todd Norman Perkins, 56, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson in the explosion. Perkins was a handyman for the building and lived in a trailer near the property.

Pixley said that fire investigators found a gas container near the explosion and three places where gas lines were opened.

“The intent was that someone severed the lines and opened the values which allowed for natural gas to flow in the area,” said Pixley.

Pixley said it appears this stemmed from a disagreement with the building owner and that some of the tenants had a disagreement with him.

Perkins remains in jail.