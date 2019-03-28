DENVER (CBS4)– Online shopping has taken a toll on some traditional retail stores, so the opening of a new store in Cherry Creek in Denver is a twist on brick and mortar stores. UNTUCKit has transitioned from online only to a physical store.

“I’ve been in retail for about 10 years now, so I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs for sure,” said UNTUCKit manager Joshua Gizzard.

The brand started because the creators couldn’t find shirts that looked good untucked. They created the shirt they say fits all shapes and sizes and helps look sharp, without being tucked in to pants or jeans.

“We started as an online retailer and we have been expanding into stores,” said Gizzard.

He believes the traditional store offers something that online shopping cannot.

“That one-on-one connection with people. You are not going to get that sitting at your laptop at your desk ordering things,” said Gizzard.